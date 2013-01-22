0 0 0

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ device is one of the most popular Android phones ever produced. But the popularity of the handset does not mean that it is completely free from any errors. In fact, there are more and more problems that crop up again and again; thankfully, many of these problems can be very easily fixed, therefore you know what you have to do.

I am talking about looking for tips and tricks for most of your problems and you could be lucky and fix them by yourself. The same goes for the device’s audios issues. Multiple users are experiencing audio cut outs after a few seconds of playing games, watching videos or listening to music. The issue goes away when connecting a pair of headphones, yet this isn’t what you have in mind, I am sure of that.

The truth is that most complaints come shortly after Samsung released a software fix for red-tinted displays on its new flagships, so let’s hope that is nothing more than a software problem.

How to Fix Samsung Galaxy S8+ Audio Issues:

There could easily be an app or a software that’s causing the issues, therefore put your device in safe mode for 1-2 hours and monitor the audio usage. For that, when the device is turned off, turn the device on again and press and hold the volume down button until a “Safe Mode” button shows up. Tap that button to boot your device in Safe Mode and now, you know what you have to do;

Don’t hesitate to enable the developer options on your Galaxy S8+ smartphone. Therefore, enter into Developer Options -> scroll down to Media and toggle Prevent USB audio routing On;

Some users have tried a factory reset and reported that their phones are now working properly, though others who tried the factory reset route claim that the problem disappears, but only for a short while. This guide can definitely help you:

Turn off the smartphone; Simultaneously press and hold the Home, Volume Up, and Power keys for a few seconds, and then let go of the Power key; Keep holding the Home and the Volume Up keys until the Android logo appears on the screen; After that, release both keys and let the device sit for up to 60 seconds; You might notice the message Installing System Update or the device will directly jump to the part where you log into the Android System Recovery Menu; Use the Volume Down key to get to the option “Wipe Data / Factory Reset” and highlight it; Up next, use the Power key to activate it; Use the Volume Down key to highlight the option “Yes – delete all user data”; Then, use the Power key to activate it; Wait for the device to finish the Master Reset; When it’s done, use the Volume Down key to highlight the option “Reboot system now”; Use the Power key to restart the device; It will take a bit longer than usual, but the smartphone will reboot and enter the normal functioning mode.