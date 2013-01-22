0 0 0

The amazing Galaxy S8 with its powerful Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM gives off the impression that it will never have any performance issues, yet here you are, looking for a way to hard reset it. The reality shows us quite the opposite, therefore accept that all smartphones tend to become laggy, which could be due to corrupt software or even a virus.

If such an event happens on your Galaxy S8 smartphone, the most straight forward step to take is to hard reset it.

This will revert your Galaxy S8 back to factory settings and erase everything on your phone, so make sure all your data is backed up before performing this reset. Speaking of that, all those backup programs and Samsung’s cloud storage features make recovering them relatively easy. Alternatively, if you’re thiking of selling your Galaxy S8 and want to make sure personal information is gone for good, a factory reset is a great way to permanently delete your data.

If you’d like to perform a factory reset, follow these instructions:

How to Hard Reset Your Galaxy S8:

From your device’s home screen, pull down the notification shade from the top of your device’s screen; Tap the Settings cog; Scroll down and tap Backup and reset; Then, you must tap Factory data reset; Scroll down and tap Reset; Now, just enter your PIN or Password; Tap Delete all.

If you are unable to try the above mentioned method, then you could try the hardware method which is guaranteed to work with no problems:

Power off your smartphone; Press and hold the Bixby, Volume up and Power buttons together until you see anything on screen. Once you see the blue screen, let go of the buttons; Use the Volume down button to navigate to the Wipe data/Factory reset option; do not hesitate to use the Power button to select the option; Then, just select Yes on next screen; The Factory reset process will begin and progress will be shown at the bottom of the screen; When the Recovery screen appears again, select the Reboot system now option in order to restart the device.

Another way to reset your Galaxy S8 is to enter the reset code on dial screen. Therefore, on dial screen enter this Samsung Galaxy S8 reset code: *2767*3855#, but be careful that all data will be lost!