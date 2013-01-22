How to Solve Bluetooth Issues on your Galaxy S8+

0 0 0

Many of you love to use your Galaxy S8+ phone connected to your car to listen to music but the device breaks up so often when you are doing that. You are not the only one, but users all over the world complain of not being able to connect, of losing connectivity once they had it and not being able to control a paired device.

I am aware of the fact that these are merely occasional problems, yet they are annoying and you should better learn how to resolve Bluetooth connectivity issues on the Galaxy S8+ handset.

It is disappointing to discover that this handset is not free of flaws and users started complaining about various issues, yet don’t worry, at least not yet.

As you can see, this error is supposed to be fixable, therefore don’t worry and get into action.

Possible Fixes:

The first method to fix the Galaxy S8+ Bluetooth problems is to simply restart the device. This process is very quick while it can save effort. However, if this step does not work out for you then move to the other explained methods;

You should also turn off Wi-Fi and retest using Bluetooth;

Enter into Settings then Bluetooth and delete all pairings and retest;

Disable or remove apps that utilize Bluetooth and retest;

You may also try to clear the Bluetooth data. The cache allows for the temporary data to be stored for better help when switching between apps, yet all these come with a cost. Such an error is commonly found when you connect your Galaxy S7 with the car Bluetooth devices, so it’s better to clear the Bluetooth cache and data and try reconnecting:

Navigate to Settings and then the Application Manager; Swipe left and select Bluetooth; Select Clear cache and then Clear data; Reboot the handset once complete.

The described procedure clears the Bluetooth cache which has proven an effective method for many users. If that doesn’t work, wiping the cache partition is the last resort:

Power off your smartphone; Press and hold volume up, home and power buttons until the S8+ logo appears; Select Wipe cache partition from the recovery menu using the volume buttons to navigate and the power button to select; Let the operation complete and then, don’t hesitate to reboot the phone; When you are done wiping the cache partition, try to connect the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with another Bluetooth device in range and see if it works.

