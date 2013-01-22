0 0 0

If you are reading this tutorial, you must have an issue with your Galaxy S8. I have no intention to trigger any buyer remorse or frustration, but the truth is that more and more issues come up from nowhere. My advice is to do your best to solve them and still enjoy what this handset has to offer because there are plenty of surprises to discover.

This time I want to tell you how to fix issues with Galaxy S8 Android Auto. The idea behind Android Auto is really simple. This system lets you bring the power of your Android phone into your car’s built-in entertainment system by letting you use your phone’s navigation, music or messaging app on the screen of your car.

You are simply supposed to plug in your Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android Auto installed into your car and they become one Android-powered device offering you the best, yet this isn’t always happening. Multiple users claim that they experience various issues with pairing the device with Android Auto. Even if the device pairs with the car, some apps such as Spotify don’t work as they should or don’t work at all, therefore how can you solve the error?

Well, be sure of the fact that there is a fix for everything and this is no exception. In order to repair the problem, you have to uninstall, reinstall, and go through the Android Auto setup process once again.

If there is also an app that isn’t working, uninstall both the app and Android Auto, setup Android Auto first and then download the app again. I know that this takes time, yet it will bring you the result that you have in mind.

At the same time, I want to remind you that to use Android Auto on your car display, your car needs to be compatible with Android Auto or have an aftermarket unit installed. Enter here to see a detailed list of all compatible cars and aftermarket receivers.

As for those of you simply being unable to connect to a second car:

Unplug your device from the car; Open the Android Auto app on your Galaxy S8 smartphone; Select Menu Menu, then Settings and then Connected cars; Uncheck the box next to the “Add new cars to Android Auto” setting; Try plugging your phone into the car again; At the end, make sure that Android Auto is turned on.