Enjoy 3D Stereo Sound Effect on Any Android Device

0 0 0

Many of you know that the AM3D software suite contains of a collection of audio processing software to create audio enhancement and spatial effects, for loudspeakers, headphones, mobile phones, tablets, TVs, Bluetooth devices for the best gaming experience possible, not to mention that amazing Virtual Surround Sound, which can make two speakers sound like a full 5.1 setup.

You cannot usually enjoy such features on mobile unless you have a Sharp AQUOS smartphone with AM3D’s Zirene software, but developer ahrion has ported Zirene to work on any Android phone. Installation is incredibly easy as long as you have Magisk installed, and you will happily discover that it works in conjunction with ViPER4Android, Dolby Atmos, and many other audio mods, so you’ve got nothing to lose by installing this one as well.

Get ready for the procedure by making sure that you have:

A rooted Android device.

Magisk systemless framework installed and working.

Detailed Procedure:

First up, head to the Download section in your Magisk Manager app; You must search for AM3D Zirene and tap the download icon next to the top result; From there, press Install and wait a few seconds; After that, tap Reboot when prompted; Now, you can find the AM3D Zirene Sound app in your app drawer; Open the app and make sure the main service is enabled using the on/off icon in the action bar; Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to adjust bass and treble levels with the interface near the bottom of the screen; After that, you must tap the phone-shaped icon near the top-right corner. From here, you can select from a number of output devices with tailored audio profiles for each. Regardless of whether you’re using headphones or not, it’s a good idea to select JBL J46BT from the available options here as long as it will provide you with the various customization options as compared to the other options; The effects menu is hidden by default, so it is up to you to tap the upward arrow at the bottom of the screen. The available options are Surround, Level Alignment, Level boost and Voice enhancement and you can even choose all of the effects if you like; When enabled, the effect is highlighted in green; If you aren’t already using an equalizer app, you have the option to enable the one that comes with AM3D Zirene Sound. The equalizer can be enabled by the toggle switch at the top right just under the Action bar.