Shortly after the first Samsung Galaxy S8 handsets had been shipped to consumers, rumors about errors and security patches started to roll out. I am sure that you are no stranger to those small problems as long as you own this handset, yet remember that your device comes with a stunning Infinity display, improved cameras and facial/iris recognition, so S8 is certainly the amazing phone difficult to beat in 2017. And most of these problems have a simple fix. You just have to know where to look for in order to solve them.

Well, there are also exceptions such as those problems with the S8’s screen suffering from a strange red-tint. This error affects the displays of certain devices tainted by an unnaturally rosy hue, but this is already a part of the past as Samsung has rolled out an urgent fix for the problem.

Things are even easier for those looking for a way to solve those annoying Galaxy S8 Text message sound notification problems.

Are you not receiving sound notifications when you get a text message? Let me tell you what you have to do in order to fix it right away:

Solve Galaxy S8 Text message sound notification Problems:

First of all, find your way into Settings > Apps > Messages > Notifications and then make sure that this is set to “Allowed.” None of the other notification settings work if this is not set properly from the start; Also keep in mind that restarting the device is the first advice as this small and quick process can work like magic to solve numerous issues. A simple restart will reset the device and will fix the errors that you are experiencing in most cases; If these cannot fix the issue, make sure to backup your data and perform a hard reset. As you can see, this will erase everything from your Galaxy S8 and will leave it to a brand new one. Then you have to set it from scratch once again, but at least this will definitely resolve all kind of issues of the device.

