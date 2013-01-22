Prevent Blue Light causing Eye Strain on Galaxy S8 Plus

0 0 0

I never seriously thought of it, despite having heard repeated warnings about how blue light can cause some serious eye strain. You know how it feels like: your eyes are burning, itchy, and tired most of the time. It’s a common condition and now I know how serious it can get, so wouldn’t it be better to prevent or ease your issue?

Where to start from? The answer might be simple than you are imagining. Long story short, we all know that scientists have experimented with exposing people to light a lot in the past few years. Plenty of them have been based around the blue light idea, so they have exposed subjects to realistically dim blue-depleted light for a single night or even more. The point is that they have shown some unpleasant effects including this eye fatigue that I have told you about.

Some tablets and phones come with a feature built in called a blue light shield, or filter and your Galaxy S8 Plus is no exception to that.

Anything that requires intense eye use can cause fatigue, from reading, writing, or driving, all the way to using your Galaxy S8 Plus smartphone. The Blue Light filter can help you, so don’t hesitate to turn it on from Settings > Display > Blue Light Filter. The result is a warmer looking screen with reduced contrasts.

It’s not good to block all blue light, all the time, but at the right time it can help. After all, it is up to you to set it to a certain personalized schedule, so set one up manually, or simply choose to leave it on automatically between sunset and sunrise. Both options are in the Blue Light Filter screen in the Display page of the Settings screen, so be sure that you will experience no issues at this chapter.

You might not notice the difference right away, but let me assure you that your eyes will thank you for it.