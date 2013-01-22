Learn to Unlock the Hidden Game of Thrones Snapchat Filter

0 0 0

Unlocking a hidden Snapchat filter is fun and far from complicated, so why aren’t you doing it? Don’t you know how? The situation is about to change really soon as I am talking about the most user-friendly app I’ve ever played around with. Some of its best features are actually buried deep within the app and this includes that special Hidden Game of Thrones Snapchat Filter.

The beloved HBO series returns with new episodes and fans all over the wolrd are thriled by the idea. If you were (are) a fan of the as well then chances are, then this guide is for you.

In order to unlock the secret filter, open up Snapchat and double tap on your camera icon to enable your rear camera view. Place the Snapcode image in front of your camera and get it in focus. Long-press on the Snapcode in your viewfinder until it is recognized and your phone vibrates.

Whether you scanned a Snapcode or tapped on a URL link, you’ll see a “New Lens Found!” or “New Filter” message pop up. The point is that Snap will unlock the new lens, which is only available for one hour after being unlocked. To use the filter, you have to enable selfie view. If you don’t see your face, double tap on your screen. Tap your face on the camera until it recognizes you and a row of selfie filters pop up on the right next to the record button.

Even more, in selfie mode, the filter turns you into a White Walker with glowing blue eyes, and believe it or not, your background is transformed into a wintery landscape. After all, the “Winter is Coming” line is famous all over the world, as the motto of House Stark, one of the Great Houses of Westeros and not only.

Even more, if you flip the camera around and use the front-facing view more things happen. To be more precise, your room will transform into a snowy landscape complete with a creepy White Walker and a Dragonglass dagger. Throw the dagger at the White Walker by pressing on your screen, and just like the amazing Jon Snow, it is up to you to put an end to the undead.