Fly the Coolest Jetpacks in Gaming History in Jetpack Joyride

Jetpack Joyride has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and I think that such a number tells more than a thousand words. The game launches a simple premise: your mission is to get as far as you can while avoiding obstacles like missiles, laser beams, as well as zappers.

They all lead to instant death, so is not like having an actual choice, but be sure that flying the coolest jetpacks in gaming history is so much fun!

The controls of this Jetpack Joyride game are simple; all you must do is to press anywhere on the screen to make the hero rise up and fly, then let go and he’ll fall. As the hero is in perpetual motion at a constant speed, maintaining the right altitude is essential if you remember that you must avoid obstacles and go the distance in Jetpack Joyride. All these are mixed with bullet-powered jetpacks, giant mechanical dragons, or birds that poop money, so what can be more crazy than that?

Well, let’s just add that you can customise your look with ridiculous outfits or that you can equip high-tech gadgets and vehicle upgrades and things become even better.

And I also want to be clear that this side-scrolling game can go on indefinitely, this being a key from its popularity as you can always dare for more.

This game contains optional in-app purchases, but there is nothing stopping you from disabling this feature in the settings menu of your device. So, there is only one thing left to say for me: download Jetpack Joyride and have fun.

