If you’re anything like me, then you love watching movies, and TV show, yet chances are you have trouble remembering when a particular episode is airing. I know that many of you are wondering if there is an app which can help you keep track of where you left off watching shows, one that can alert the users for current shows and so on and trust me when I say that you will never miss a show from now on with TVShow Time.

TVShow Time is a simple app for Android which features a really slick interface for tracking your favorite TV shows and connect you with your friends or others that are using the same app.

To be more precise, you have to know from the start the fact that it isn’t at all hard to find shows that might interest you and then, the rest of the app populated itself with your shows as far as scheduling, notifications, commenting ability on past shows that can be seen and also commented on by other members, episodes left to watch, and more. The Feed section also suggests postings of other users and the Explore tab gives you optional shows based on your interests and currently followed content.

You should also know that the TVShow Time app adds some interesting social elements to tracking TV shows. It has a very light weight interface and allows you to comment on shows with a community of other users of the app. TVShow Time also lets you play episodes for shows that are web series and to keep things as smooth as possible and you can always choose to create a custom TV show calendar with just the shows you watch.

That is how you can keep track of the shows you’re watching and where you left off, receive alerts when recent episodes have aired and connect with more than 1,000,000 other TV addicts and make your life easier. For example, when you’re looking at the description for a particular episode of a TV show, you will also be able to see the number of app users that are also watching the same episode and take a peek at their comments about it.

Do you want to try it out too? TVShow Time is here available.