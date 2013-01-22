0 0 0

Android phones are awesome! What makes them so awesome is what you can do with them. You are free to play games, watch videos, listen to music, capture funny pictures, watch movies, search the web, send messages and more, but don’t you find that such a long list comes with its shortages too?

It is normal for your LG G6 to become warm after hours of use or while it’s being charged. However, if it becomes so hot that it’s uncomfortable to hold it, then you’ve passed the normal limits and start looking for some explanations and solutions. I don’t want to scare you off, yet you must figure out what is causing this to happen and how you can stop it from happening anymore and causing more trouble.

I will tell you a couple of things you should do if you notice your LG G6 phone is heating up constantly or even overheating.

Learn how to Cool Down Your LG G6 Phone:

My first advice is to learn to have patience and don’t use your phone when you are charging it. It can overheat when you are playing games on the phone when it is charging;

If you’re charging your device and you noticed it’s heating up like never before, then you should better stop the charging process. At this point, you don’t know if the problem is with your phone, the battery or the charger. If the temperature hasn’t come down after unplugging the charger, then turn your phone off to see if that lowers the temperature down. If it’s still heating up after a few minutes, then things are probably more serious and there are other potential causes;

Do you remember downloading any new applications or programs around the time that your phone started to get hot? If the answer is positive, then you may want to locate that application and disable it or even temporarily uninstall it just to rule out the possibility that it’s not that app that’s causing all the trouble;

As in Android processes and apps can start to run and continue to run until they are manually stopped or the phone reboots, you should go to Settings > Apps > Background Apps to see all the apps running in the background and stop them. They might force your device in ways that you don’t even imagine, so be careful about that;

Has your LG G6 had an accident where it was exposed to liquid? Overheating is a common issue that a water damaged cell phone can experience. However, I hope that this isn’t your case since side effects of moisture or liquid damage can be devastating over time;

You should also try to remove the case on the LG G6 and see if the issue persists. Protective cases are one of the best investments that you can make for your device and there are obvious reasons supporting your decision. They help keep your phone well protected and can certainly help save the phone from an accidental fall or accidental damage. However, the case that you are using may not be not allowing your LG G6 smartphone to dissipate the heat causing it to overheat, so I have a simple tip for you: just try using your phone outside of the case for a little while to see if your LG G6 continues to overheat or if it helps prevents the phone from getting hot;

No less important, let me tell you more about Clean Master, a great app that offers all the features you need to minimize resource usage and cool down your LG G6 device. Well, it has a cooler option that automatically detects phone heating up and prompt you to press the button to cool it down. This feature will automatically find apps that are overheating the phone and stop them.