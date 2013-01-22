Pilot a giant robot in an epic story of honour and vengeance – Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

0 0 0

If your dream is to pilot a giant robot and rampage through city streets, then a game such as Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade can definitely satisfy your needs. Haven’t you heard of it up to this point? This makes two of us, but I am glad that things have changed and that I’ve discovered Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade.

This Android game will take you into the complicated world of war. The main character is an imperial knight who saw his noble house destroyed by the twisted forces of Chaos. That is how he decides to join forces with the Dark Angels Space Marines chapter as a Freeblade and that’s how you get the chance to slice most of your enemies with a sword or shoot them with the help of a wide range of different weapons.

You can basically experience an epic story in over 170 single player missions, you can upgrade your robot by changing its characteristics, weapons, and appearance and you will become a part of an epic story of honour and vengeance.

Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade successfully combines all the elements of a great mobile game: I am talking about a great storyline, great graphics and touch controls, intense missions, as well as full character customization. After all, the intuitive controls make it so simple to employ a variety of weaponry including the Avenger Gatling Cannon and Melta Gun to purge Orks and Chaos heretics.

You must also know that your mech’s movements are automated in a pre-determined route, so it is easier than ever to simply focus on combat. And don’t forget that you get the chance to battle to get the highest score against players around the world in a new mission every day for legendary wargear and also let the other Freeblades know who the best in the world truly is!

