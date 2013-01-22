0 0 0

Your Galaxy S8 Plus smartphone overheats and that’s perfectly normal. But is it happening all by itself, or this is caused by hours of gaming and more and more apps running in the background?

The main reason for overheating on Android is non-optimized hardware used by manufacturers without proper testing, yet I am sure that this isn’t Samsung’s case.

You can obviously fix your Galaxy S8 Plus severe overheating issue and I strongly advise you to do it now as long as your phone may get stuck or shutdown in the middle of usage.

And even more, if you will keep the handset permanently overheated, then this could also lead to damaging the inside components and even making it unusable and that’s probably the last thing that you have in mind.

How to Fix Galaxy S8 Plus Severe Overheating:

Let me remind you from the start that charging phone generates heat and a heavy software leads to forcing all its components to heat up. This can obviously overheat your phone. However, I have some question for you: is the S8 Plus phone getting warm towards the bottom where you plug in the charger? Is the handset only getting warm while being plugged into the charger? If so, then you should take a second look at the charger itself and try a different charger to see if your phone continues to heat up;

If a new charger fixes the problem, then don’t hesitate to dispose of your previous charger and enjoy your working Galaxy S8 Plus;

Verify if the smartphone can still charge without heating up so much when all third-party apps are temporarily disabled. For that, enter safe mode this time and then connect the charger. Let the phone charge for 5 minutes and try to see if the heating up is normal or not. If the heat is within the threshold, then the problem might have been due to some apps that are running in the background, so at least you have the answer that you’ve been looking for.

This is how you boot your phone up in safe mode:

Turn the device off; Press and hold the Power key past the model name screen; When the logo shows up on the screen, release the Power key; Immediately after releasing the Power key, press and hold the Volume down key; Continue to hold the Volume down key until the device finishes restarting and Safe mode will be displayed; Release the Volume down key when you see Safe Mode; Do not hesitate to uninstall those latest apps that are acting out crazy.

At the same time, you should remember that watching movies and playing videos require more work from the processor and this can cause things to get warmer and warmer. In other words, heavy streaming is far from recommended, even on a device such as yours;

I am also aware of the fact that more entertaining games and more and more applications are being created and released every day, yet you don’t have to try them all at once! If you play fast paced graphic intensive games for extended time on your S8 Plus, then it could easily heat it up and you are the only one to be blamed;

No less important, I totally get your wish to put your phone in a case for protection. However, keep in mind that most of these cases are made of insulator material, such as plastic or leather. These are all materials that can keep the heat inside and cold outside, leading to overheating, so you should better remove the case of the phone and use it to see if it still gets hot.

Are things any better now?