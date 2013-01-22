0 0 0

I perfectly understand that your phone is still brand new and it should function without a hitch, but such things only happen in theory. There is no perfect device and not even Samsung can guarantee there won’t be any problems sooner or later. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Heating up Issues are nothing new and even though it sounds serious, let me assure you that there is always a reason for your phone overheating and a fix too.

There are cases when you might simply determine the cause as something obvious, such as overuse, or High Intensity Camera Activities, not to mention playing or remaining connected to your Bluetooth speaker for too long.

Even more, there are situations when malware on your Galaxy S8 device may well be a problem that causes excessive heat. It’s clear that developers of the malware aren’t exactly interested in the health of your device, yet maybe you aren’t there just yet. You should better identify the source of your problems instead of making random guesses, so waste no more time.

How to Solve Samsung Galaxy S8 Heating up Issues:

First of all, if you’re charging your Galaxy device and you noticed it’s heating up more than ever, then stop the charging process. After disconnecting your phone from the charger, don’t hesitate to keep an eye on the temperature of your device to know if it continues to heat up even if it’s not charging anymore;

If it does, maybe it’s a red flag about your current usage habit. Your device is incredibly powerful, but it is not made for continuous use unlike gaming consoles or PCs. Even more, many apps require a data connection which means that your phone not only has to run the game, but also an internet connection through mobile data or Wi-Fi data, it might require access to your contacts list or friends list from a social network such as Facebook and so on. The point is that your smartphone has limited cooling system (and space) and it depends on a battery that generates more heat. In such a case, my suggestion is to create a balance as long as 1-2 hours of heavy usage are still possible, but only with a 20-30 mins break should help keep the phone cool;

If your Galaxy S8 phone keeps overheating while charging, then it could be a problem with your battery or the charger. For the charger, you should better try from the start replacing both charger and the data cable to see if anyone of them is the cause. In case you find any of these components defective, you will have to replace it;

If your smartphone seems to start overheating when it’s in your pocket, then simply take it out of your pocket to let it cool of. This might simply be a ventilation problem, similar to those caused by having your Galaxy device hidden in a protective case;

Don’t hesitate to download Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus as this will scan your phone for any malware or viruses and help you solve a potentially bigger issue. The app will identify, isolate and delete any type of malware and let you know what is deleted. After that, try using your handset again and see if it heats up.