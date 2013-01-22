How to Solve App Compatibility Issue on your Galaxy S8

0 0 0

I am perfectly aware of the fact that you think that a new Samsung flagship such as yours shouldn’t have so many issues, at least not at this early point, so I get your disappointment. There are all sorts of prol, yet there’s not always a disaster and some app compatibility Issues on your Galaxy S8 are perfectly normal.

Some complain about apps that worked fine for a few days or weeks, but now there is no way to get into the app. Other Galaxy S8 users were used to a certain app and that one doesn’t work at all on their handset.

So, this is not the end of the world, but quite the opposite, there are some tips that might prove really handy for your handset’s problem.

How to Solve Company app Compatibility Issue on your Galaxy S8:

My first advice is to let the app’s developers know of the issue. They will most likely check the compatibility with the mentioned device, maybe haven’t coded it to work with your phone since it’s still recently new, so you have a chance from the start;

The app might simply be incompatible with your phone, yet the developers will definitely let you know if that’s the case;

You should better uninstall the latest app update by deleting the app’s data. For that:

Open the Settings menu through the Settings app in your app drawer; Go to Apps. This may be renamed to something like Applications or Application Manager in OEM skinned versions of Android 6 or 7; Once in there, click on an app; You’ll now see a list of stuff that gives you information about the app, including Storage, Permissions, Memory Use, and more. These are all clickable items, so click on Storage; You should now clearly see the Clear Cache and Clear Data buttons for the application.

I just hope that the problem has been solved and I can hear you saying: I followed the instructions you provided and the app works without a glitch! Let me know in the comments area when or if this happens.