Strange things might be happening to your Galaxy S8 Plus device! Some users claim that almost every time when they begin to type a text in any app, a space is immediately inputted before the first word and there is no other way but to erase the first word completely in order to get rid of that space.

This is available for texts, messenger, emails and permanently hitting the back button to get it to start at the beginning of the sentence is quite frustrating.

Don’t you want to immediately find a fix for this Galaxy S8 Plus Inputted Space Issue? Here you can find some things to try on your smartphone for that purpose.

How to Resolve Galaxy S8 Plus Inputted Space Issue:

All the apps on the Galaxy S8 Plus have their own cache installed on the app. This cache allows for the temporary data to be stored for better help when switching between apps. The system cache on the Galaxy S8 Plus does the same thing, but for the Android software instead of each individual app. That’s why when there are issues with apps crashing or acting out strangely, it’s best to clear the system cache wipe. In this case, I also suspect the stock keyboard app as being the source of your problem, so clearing the cache and data of this keyboard app seems like a wise thing to do:

Go to Settings > App Manager; Next, choose the app you want to clear the cache for; After you’ve selected the app, look for the app info screen; Select Clear Cache; To clear the app cache for all apps, you may also go to Settings > Storage; Select Cached Data to clear all app caches simultaneously;

Another tip is uninstalling the most recent update to this keyboard app. Maybe the newly download firmware update is corrupt or the update wasn’t successful, so rule out these possibilities from the start;

You can also consider using a third party keyboard app which you can download from the Google Play Store. Be sure that there are plenty of options to choose from;

If this isn’t what you want, then hard reset your device via this detailed guide: How to Hard Reset your Galaxy S8+ Smartphone. Let me though remind you from the start that you will need to enter a previous/ old Google username and password associated with the device. If you don’t have these details, then you won’t be able to complete the usual setup process and use the device at all after factory reset.