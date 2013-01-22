0 0 0

Are you looking for a way to solve the problems of your device? The Galaxy S8 that cannot send SMS Error is the one that I will be discussing in this guide. Some users have experienced this problem a couple of times, but it automatically sorted itself, while others found no solution for the error.

One moment users were sending messages from their Galaxy S8 as normal and also receiving the replies as normal, then all of a sudden the ‘Message not sent, review message’ horror took over.

They tried to click resend and the same message repapered, so what can you do in such a situation?

How to Solve Galaxy S8 that cannot send SMS Error:

First of all, think of wiping the cache and data of the messaging app. The procedure is not at all complicated, yet it might bring you the peace and joy that you need:

Open the Settings menu through the Settings app in your app drawer; Enter into Apps; Once in there, look for the messaging app and tap it; You’ll now see a list of stuff that gives you information about the app, including Storage, Permissions, Memory Use, and more. These are all clickable items, so click on Storage; You should now clearly see the Clear Cache and Clear Data buttons for the application; Try wiping the cache first and observe how messaging works. If the problem stays, do the Clear Data option; Let me be clear about something: tapping on Clear Data button deletes all your conversation threads so if you want to keep a copy of some, make sure to back them up ahead of time;

As you know, while in safe mode, you won’t be able to open any apps you’ve downloaded onto your phone. This is what you need to do if you’re trying to determine whether an issue you’re having with your phone is due to an app you’ve installed, or due to Android itself;

You should also try to use another messaging app. This will make you understand if the problem is due to a bug in the current app or not. There are many free messaging apps that you can use like Facebook Messenger, so just make a choice;

Hard reset your device as a last resort.