Enjoy Action Launcher updated to Version 26

Action Launcher developer – none other than the popular Chris Lacey – announced a new update with a tempting set of features. To be more precise, with version 26 of Action Launcher, you can finally get support for Google’s Feed (formerly known as Google Now) without root, as well as amazing features pulled out directly from the latest Android O.

Well, starting with Google Feed, this update gives its users the chance to easily access Google’s left-swipe information feed without root. Action Launcher has supported the integration for a while, but only now it can be enabled on any phone. A simple install of the Action Launcher Google Plugin app enables it, but keep in mind that you have to sideload that.

Besides that, Action Launcher v26 adds support for several big features from Android O. I am talking about the Android O style widget picker, which displays all relevant widgets for a given shortcut, app Shortcuts-style found in the developer previews, you can allow granular control as to which apps display Notification Dots/Unread Count, enjoy a dedicated “Icons & App Shortcuts” settings page, which is home to all icon related settings, as well as a completely revamped interface for selecting the apps that are hidden from app drawers, not to mention the option to adjust the scale of icon indicators.

However, it’s my duty to remind you that some of these new features require buying the pro version of the app, but Action Launcher itself is free to download on Google Play. If you already have it installed, v26 is rolling out as you are reading these.

As you were expecting to hear, it seems that the plugin for enabling the Google Feed is available on APK Mirror. All you have to do is to download and install it right away and you’ll be able to swipe over to the Feed just like on the Pixel Launcher and enjoy all the other changes.

And since the paid upgrade is actually required for most of the advanced features, here you can find a direct link for Action Launcher: Pixel Edition.