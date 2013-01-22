0 0 0

Android Nougat 7.1.1 comes with quite a few special features and I bet that you already know most of them. One of the headlining features for this OS version is none other than the App Shortcuts API, a special way for apps to offer fast access to select screens and functions. Things were a little confusing at first. Originally introduced as the Launcher Shortcuts API in the second N Developer Preview, API was simply pulled around four weeks later with the promise it would return in the future.

The good news is that it is here on Nougat 7.1.1, but the truth is that not many Android smartphones have been updated to this version yet and even those phones that are updated do not support most third party apps. In such conditions, is there any way to enable Android Nougat 7.1.1 Like Shortcuts on your Android device right now?

Well, there is a simple way to enable Android Nougat 7.1.1 like shortcuts on your handset and you can even create custom shortcuts for your favorite apps, so let me show you how to easily do it:

Enable Android Nougat 7.1.1 Like Shortcuts on your Android Device:

First of all, install the Nova Launcher app via this direct link; You also need the Sesame Shortcuts app from the same location – Google Play Store; Now, it’s time to open the Nova launcher; Don’t hesitate to set it up as you like. Keep in mind that the app shortcuts are only supported in Nova Launcher; However, if you are already a Nova user then you can skip this step; At this point, it’s time to open the Sesame Shortcuts from your app drawer; You will be asked to provide some permissions and accessibility settings, so don’t hesitate to do it; Return to the Sesame shortcuts app once you have given all the permissions. You will be taken to the Nova Launcher settings; Now, you’ve reached that part where you are going to assign shortcuts to the supported apps installed on your device; You may also enable and disable certain apps, so don’t hesitate to select the app you want to integrate the shortcuts from the home page of Sesame Shortcuts. Note that there are also apps that allow you to add custom shortcuts; For a much easier access, don’t hesitate drag and drop some of the app shortcuts to your home screen by simply long pressing on them.

You’ve done it again! You have just enabled app shortcuts to your favorite apps and unlike Android Nougat 7.1.1, you can also add custom shortcuts if you want.