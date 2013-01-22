0 0 0

All latest Android devices come with the Google Play Store pre-installed on them, and since almost everything you require is available there, people rarely look for alternative app stores. However, you should also take in consideration the fact that Amazon often runs limited-time promotions offering apps and games for free and you have no idea how great some of them can be.

The free content is not something that nobody has heard of, but it actually includes popular titles like Monument Valley, Office Suite Pro 8, not to mention that popular freemium games like Angry birds are free on the Amazon app store due to all in-app purchases being free.

This being Amazon, though, you should theoretically need an Amazon product such as a Kindle Fire tablet to take advantage of these offers. However, the truth is that you could not be more wrong! You have the chance to access the Amazon Appstore via pretty much any Android-powered device. It just requires a little tweaking, but don’t worry since here I am to show you how simple is to install Amazon App Store on your Android Device.

How to get ready for the procedure:

If you have ever installed an app from anywhere outside of the Play Store, then you already have this enabled. However, if you haven’t done that up to this point, then you should better enter into Settings > Security and enable Unknown sources. This is required to sideload apps that are not from the Play Store, so now you are ready.

How to Install Amazon App Store on Android Device:

Fire up your mobile browser and head to www.amazon.com/getappstore; Don’t hesitate to tap the button labeled Download the Amazon Appstore. This will download the APK file; Once the download is complete, swipe down from the top of the screen to open your notifications view, then tap the Amazon Appstore entry to start the installation; Agree to the conditions by tapping Next or Install.

You can directly download the APK or you can have the link emailed to you by Amazon. For that, don’t hesitate to visit this link and enter your email address to have the link emailed to you. Log into your email account using your smartphone and click on the emailed link.

As I have told you from the start, some of the apps that are paid on Google Play store are available for free on the Amazon app store, and some other apps’ in-app purchases have been made free, so enjoy them.