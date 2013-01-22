0 0 0

There’s no doubt that both the Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the most popular smartphones currently, but sometimes a few changes are still necessary in order to get the very best out of it. Well, let me tell you this example that crossed my mind: when you first install an app, it will usually open to a walk-through screen to demonstrate its features, giving you a few options such as Ok, Cancel or Next.

However, if you were impatient to reach to a certain point, one of those screens could have been a permission request, which means you might have also given the app the ability to access sensitive data.

App permissions give you the ability to customize and control which capabilities you give apps. You can pick and choose which permissions to grant apps at the time of use, but you must also be very careful and learn how to manage Galaxy S8 Camera, Microphone and Location Access.

To double-check these app permissions and make sure that there is no error, you should better follow these steps:

How to Manage Galaxy S8 Camera, Microphone & Location Access:

From a Home screen, navigate to the Apps icon > Settings > Applications; After that, it’s time to tap the menu button in the top-right corner; Don’t hesitate to choose App permissions; From here, you’ll see a list of all of the data that third-party apps can access, with the most sensitive ones being “Camera,” “Location,” as well as “Microphone”; So, you have to tap each of these permission categories individually and feel free to go through the list on the subsequent screen; If a certain app has access to this data when you don’t want it to, you know what you have to do: simply disable the switch next to it and avoid any potential problem.