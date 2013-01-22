0 0 0

If you were also thinking of other things during the initial setup (as it usually happens), there’s a good chance you allowed your phone to record a history of your location. Yes, I am talking about your new Samsung Galaxy S8 and I bet that you want to learn how to adjust Location History Settings on your Galaxy S8 smartphone.

This function is normally used to keep a constant GPS log of your location and it should make apps like Google maps and other services to work more effectively. However, I also understand if you think that you should not have your location constantly monitored, so here I am to show you how easy it really is to turn it off.

After all, not every Galaxy S8 user will be interested to check his or her location history. For those of us who don’t want to use this feature set up by Google, here are some guidelines on how you can turn it off.

Adjust Location History Settings on your Galaxy S8:

First of all, ensure your device is on; Open the Menu; Then, simply tap Settings; Head to Connections; From there, it’s time to tap the word Location (you don’t have to toggle the switch); Even more, on the next screen, choose Google Location History; From there, you can disable the feature by toggling the switch at the top of the screen.

If you followed the above steps correctly, then you will be able to disable tracking of Google Location on Samsung Galaxy S8 in no time. And I know how undecided you might be sometimes, but be sure that this isn’t a problem on your Galaxy S8. If you ever change your mind and simply want to turn the tracking back on for your Galaxy S8, then don’t hesitate to do it by repeating the steps and ticking the box back on.