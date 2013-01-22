How to Solve Moisture in USB port error on your LG G6

0 0 0

Even high-end device has its own share of issues, so don’t be so disappointed. I know that many LG G6 owners have been complaining about the error “Moisture detected in USB port” and while there are those who say their phones got wet prior to the problem, there also plenty of users who claim that their device had nothing to do with any kind of liquid.

Are they really sure of that? How can they really solve the Moisture in USB port error on their LG G6? If you are one of those certain that your phone has not been soaked in water or have any physical damage, then it’s definitely a software issue.

If you haven’t tried restarting your phone in the past few weeks, this is the right time that you should do it. Just force Reboot your phone to refresh its memory and eliminate all system glitches that prevent your phone from booting up normally.

You should know that there are other users who are also getting the USB plugged in notification and sounds over and over again, even when there’s nothing plugged in. These issues of a potential moisture and the annoying notifications when nothing is plugged in can be caused by a bad charging cable. In such a case, you should try another cable to see if the issue is with your charging cord.

Even more, I want you to know that there are LG G6 owners saying that washing the phone and cleaning the USB port solved their problem. So, my suggestion is to also clean the USB port with a soft cloth to dislodge any dirt or dust and then dry the LG phone.

And you know that clearing the cache partition is necessary to all Android users especially if system updates have been done on your phone. All old system caches will be wiped out from the partition and replaced by newer caches that could run and compatible to the system and such errors often end up being solved even without a hard reset.

However, if none of these help you, then hard resetting it is a must. Just don’t forget to take a backup of your data and plug in the charger if the power is currently lower than 60%. Then, you are good to go:

Start by powering on your LG G6;

After that, you must tap on Menu and from there go to Settings;

Select the General tab;

Up next, from the options that will be displayed choose Backup & Reset;

Tap on Factory Data Reset and from the bottom of the display choose Reset Phone;

Agree with the alerts by choosing the option Delete All.

All of your data will be now erased so just wait while the factory reset process is automatically completed.