Solve LG G6 “OK Google” not working

The LG G6 smartphone comes with the Google Assistant baked right in. This is ideal for searching the internet, launching a favorite app, or getting quick answers to questions and it isn’t at all complicated to set things up. The first time when you launch the Google app, you should be prompted to setup the Google Assistant. Touch Get Started to teach the Google Assistant to recognize your voice, say “OK Google” and turn on Trusted Voice as this enables you to launch the Google Assistant when your phone is locked.

Once you’ve launched Google Assistant, you should theoretically be free to add a wide variety of voice commands. For example, don’t hesitate to ask about when a favorite sports team will have an upcoming game, find info on a movie or a near-by restaurant, ask questions about the weather and more, but what it things don’t work as they should?

The voice command for launching Google Assistant isn’t working for certain LG G6 users and this lead to frustration.

If you also find that the magical “OK Google” password produces no response, and you’re unable to successfully retrain the voice model, then you’ll want to try the following solution, which involves clearing the cache and retraining voice recognition.

If you want “OK Google” to work properly, that’s what you should do:

Enter into Settings; Then, go to Apps > Google app; Find your way into Storage > Manage space; While there, don’t hesitate to Clear all data and enjoy a fresh start.

After that, you can retrain the voice model, and your LG G6 problem should be solved. Just keep in mind that the key to getting the most out of the service is to try new searches, not to fear of asking questions and experiment with the screen context feature in various circumstances.

