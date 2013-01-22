Stitch Together some of your Pics and Clips to create a Cool Video with Quick

0 0 0

If you’ve shot some footage on your phone or recorded a clip from your desktop, you already know that a video editor will help ensure it looks perfect before you upload it to Facebook. If you are looking for a fast and reliable way to stitch together some of your pics and clips to create a cool video, then you should definitely try Quik – Free Video Editor.

This isn’t just one of those user-friendly tools that will get the job done in seconds, but it is also amazing thanks. I want you to know from the start that the quality of videos that Quick produces is an absolute delight on Android. Quik has an interesting mixture of themes and audio, which make this app unique and the fact that the app analyses the audio beats and tunes the action accordingly is more than I could have asked for.

So, how to use it? Well, you just have to select your favorite photos and video clips and then be sure that Quik will do its job. In just a few seconds, the app that I am telling you about finds great moments, adds amazing transitions and effects, and believe it or not, it also syncs everything to the beat of the music. Quik analyzes your video clips and makes smart cuts and choices all the time, but you can also choose to add HiLights to select your own moments.

Apart from all those themes and audio (choose from more than 80 free songs, or use a song from your own collection), there are plenty of other features that you should know about from the start. The app lets you add filters, add text and choose the location from where you would like the music to start, you can also choose from 23 video styles, each with carefully designed transitions and graphics. And every day it’s a chance to rediscover your special life with Flashbacks 24H—ready-to-watch videos of your trips, friends and adventures created from your last 24 hours of footage.

So, what do you think about this app? Quick is waiting for you right here.