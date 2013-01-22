0 0 0

Google Maps has become a part of your life and there’s no doubt about the fact that it can be useful in so many situations and in ways that you don’t even know. Are you aware of the fact that Google Maps gives you the chance to quickly measure the distance between two points on Android?

This is ideal for getting an idea of how far places are in relation to each other, therefore planning your trips becomes even easier than it was before.

Even more, Google Maps lets you change units (you can change this setting by tapping on the hamburger icon, choosing Setting and taping on Distance units). Then, you have to choose either Automatic, Kilometers, or Miles, according to your wish.

Learn to Measure Distance Between 2 Points on Android:

First of all, you have to turn location services on to use this feature, but I have to tell you that the measurement tool will work just fine with it disabled too; Then, you must open Google Maps; After that, you have to long-press your first target point to drop a pin on the location; Once the pin is dropped on the first place, either swipe up from the bottom of the screen or tap on the place’s name to reveal its page; With the target location’s page up, tap on Measure distance. This will place a bull’s eye on that location that you can drag in a straight line to different points; You can pinch-to-zoom if you need to do it, but once you have the bull’s eye centered over a second location, you’ll immediately see the distance measurement; While you’re still centered over the second point, you have to tap the + button in order to lock it in place and start measuring the distance to a third point; From there, move the bull’s eye again. Once it’s centered over the third location, you’ll see the cumulative distance between the first, second, and third dot you added; As you imagine, any other additional destinations can be added simply by repeating this process.

Note that this feature that I am telling you about cannot be found in the Google Maps app for iPhone and iPad, therefore you are once again lucky for being the owner of an Android device.

