Save Adobe Premiere Clip Videos on your Android device or in the Creative Cloud

Adobe Premiere Clip is a tool that gives a new sense to the automatic video creation concept! Clip artfully sets your images to the beat of the music and your video is immediately shareable; even more, you can also shoot new videos from within Premiere Clip. All you have to do is to grab clips and still images, drop them into the order you like, trim out the bits you don’t like, then add cinema-quality color treatments to your video with a single tap and enjoy a truly unique result.

What about saving Adobe Premiere Clip Videos? Well, there is no secret about the fact that Premiere Clip can automatically save your projects in your Creative Cloud account, but there’s more about the story.

In order to get the finished video file, you’ll want to save it. Saving a video is easy, so choose the ideal location – it can be saved on your device or in the Creative Cloud and here I am to guide you all the way.

Don’t forget that you must be in Freeform editing for doing all these, so here you go:

Save Adobe Premiere Clip Videos on your Android device (in your Phone’s Storage):

For the start, you have to tap the share button in the top-right corner of the display; Tap Save to Gallery; Choose your preferred resolution; Then, hit the Continue option; The video will be saved to your phone’s storage, and you will find it in the Videos folder of your phone’s photos app.

As I have told you from the start, you can also store your videos in Adobe’s Creative Cloud service, even if you don’t have a membership. By using the app, Adobe either had you log in or create an Adobe account, so you have access to the Cloud. A free membership brings you no less than 2 GB of space, so don’t tell me that this option doesn’t tempt you at all.

Save Adobe Premiere Clip Videos in the Creative Cloud:

You must first tap the share button in the top-right corner of the display; Tap Save to Creative Cloud; Choose your preferred resolution, followed by Continue.

If Adobe Premiere Clip is something completely new for you, then don’t hesitate to access this Google Play link and grab it right away.