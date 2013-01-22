0 0 0

There’s no doubt that your Galaxy S8 Plus is a fantastic Android smartphone, yet don’t you imagine that it is anywhere near perfection. The list of actual problems is longer than some might expect and it includes fixes for Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, and various performance problems, touch sensitivity issues, data transfer problems, caller ID problems and even microphone errors.

Microphone problems on Galaxy S8 Plus are annoying as they affect the basic function of any smartphone, the one of making and receiving phone calls. When your microphone isn’t working, the persons you’re trying to talk to won’t hear you and this is the last thing that you need on your Galaxy S8 Plus.

There is a small chance that you may have to return the phone to the retailer to get a professional opinion about the problem, but there are also a few things that you can do in order to try to solve the issues with the microphone much sooner.

How to Solve Galaxy S8 Plus Microphone Problems:

Notice that an accessory can often mess with your microphone. To rule this out, you will have to disconnect your Galaxy S8 Plus from any other Bluetooth headset or from the headphones and test the microphone once again. If the issue is still there, the next steps are waiting for you;

You can also check if there isn’t any dirt clogged around your microphone – gently clean it and see if you can take anything out of there. Then, verify if you notice any improvement in the quality of your conversations;

As it always happens, third party apps may affect the microphone functionality, so don’t hesitate to test the microphone in the Safe Mode and see if it works. The Safe Mode disables all third party apps, so follow these steps:

Switch of your Galaxy S8 Plus smartphone; Then, you need to long press the power key till you see the Samsung Galaxy S8 on the screen. Now let go of the power button; Press and hold the Volume down button as soon as you let go of the power button; Press the Volume down key long enough for the S8 Plus smartphone to restart; You will now see Safe Mode at the bottom of your screen; Let go of the Volume down button the moment the Safe Mode appears on your screen; Once you finishing starting your handset in the Safe Mode, verify if the microphone is working correctly; If you realize that Galaxy S8 Plus microphone is working, then you can be sure the problem lies in the third party apps; Uninstall all the faulty apps one after the other, until the microphone finally works in the normal mode;

If all these make no difference, then it’s time to think of performing a factory reset. If the problem lies in the faulty smartphone setting or a corrupted firmware, then you can rely on the factory reset to solve it. After all, this procedure is designed to bring everything to the factory defaults, the microphone included.

Read: How to Hard Reset your Galaxy S8+ Smartphone

We hope you found these tips useful. If you have any questions or need our help, please use the comments section below.