Mendr can become your Professional Photo Editor

Mendr is an app available for Android that you should know more about. The app can become your Professional Photo Editor as there are more and more users wanting their photos edited with the help of a professional tool or by capable editors qualified to make a great job.

My advice is to stop wasting another moment on sub-par photo edits just to end up feeling satisfied with half results.

You can take your photos to the next level with Mendr, so here’s what you have to do:

How to use the Mendr App:

First of all, take Mendr from here; Up next, install it; Then, you can launch the app; Sign up for an account. It is up to you to use your Facebook account or your email address; Once you’re in, feel free to select a photo from the thumbnails on the bottom part of your screen, or from your gallery by hitting the Album button at the bottom; When you choose a photo, you’ll find two options appearing at the bottom, Editor’s Touch and Tailor, therefore let me tell you more about what you have to do: to choose the exact edits you should better think of using our photo markup tool, or save time by letting our professionals make the decisions for you; Tap the Tailor button and you will be taken to a screen where you can request for specific edits that you need to be made on your photo. There are plenty of options, but keep in mind the fact that all options come at a certain cost; Just select one of the available options and be sure that you can see how much all of it will cost you before you submit your request by tapping the receipt icon in the top left corner; When you submit your request, the app automatically matches your photo edit requests to the editors in their pool; The re-touched photo is available to you via the app once the job is done.

You can also head over to the Mendr website and click on the option that says Become an Editor. Don’t hesitate to scroll down to the bottom of the next page and click on the button that says Become and editor today. Login your account or sign up for an account if you don’t already have one.

Mendr is clear about the fact that you won’t have problems with other editors about jobs. There is something for everyone and alongside every available edit request, you’ll see how much money you’ll make. Once you complete the job, cashing out is convenient and easy via PayPal.