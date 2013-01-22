0 0 0

Plex is the ultimate player for videos, music, as well as photos as it can play almost any kind of video file from your phone or an SD card. Even more, if your files are on a home computer, Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive, Plex can stream them instantly to your Android, even over slow Internet connections. And many of you also know that the media player software maker launched voice control through a new Plex Skill for Alexa-powered devices, so it’s great!

This basically means that you have the chance to ask Alexa via your connected Echo speaker, Fire tablet or Fire TV to play your favorite content from your Plex media library, even without using a remote control.

Things look pretty good, yet I have to admit the fact that Plex comes with a pretty annoying feature that’s enabled by default. Well, Theme music plays automatically when you’re viewing the details page for a TV show. This is meant to make you feel the TV show’s spirit, yet you’ve likely turned up your phone’s volume in preparation for watching a show, therefore the theme music could simply become irritating.

If you also think that it brings you no joy, then you should better follow the steps from below and get rid of it for good.

Learn to Disable Plex Theme Music for TV Shows:

For the start, you must access the navigation menu in your Plex app, so swipe in from the left edge of the screen; Then, it’s time to choose Settings; Now, select Experience; At the end, simply disable the “Play theme music” option. By doing that, you won’t have to worry about theme music ever again.

