Facebook had made its Messenger app a standalone chat application that become a part of our life. Do you know that you can hide the fact that you are online in Facebook Messenger?

When you send a message to a contact over Facebook Messenger, it immediately shows you whether or not the person is active.

If the person is inactive, then it shows you how long ago they were active. For everyone who has you added as a contact in Facebook Messenger, the very same information about you is available to them. If you find it too intrusive, you can turn it off. Here’s how.

How to Hide Active Status on Android Facebook Messenger:

First of all, you must open the Facebook Messenger app on your Android device; you know that this looks like a bolt of lightning on a blue speech bubble; Up next, go to the People tab which is in the bottom right corner of the screen; The People tab has two tabs of its own: All and Active, so let me tell you more: The All tab shows you message requests, gives you the chance to access your scan code, find contacts from your phone, and invite people to Messenger. Below these four options, you can see a list of all your contacts. The ones that have a green dot next to their name are currently active on Messenger. If the Active tab is blue, you’re already on this option; When it comes to the Active tab, this is where you can view a list of contacts that are currently active and it’s where you can turn your own Active indicator off. All you must do is to turn the switch next to your name Off and your contacts will not know when or how long ago you were active. Note that you will likewise not be able to see which contacts are currently active.