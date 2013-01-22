0 0 0

Everyone talks about the availability of AOSP based custom ROMs for devices that run on an otherwise heavily customized UX and the truth is that things tend to move faster than expected. Team OpenKirin’s Resurrection Remix N v5.8.4 is now available for the Honor 9 smartphone, so that’s your chance.

Yes, Honor 9 has received its first AOSP-based custom ROM in the form of OpenKirin’s Resurrection Remix (RR), so we are talking about the very first handset running on the Kirin 960 SoC ready for an AOSP ROM of any kind.

The ROM is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with many Custom features from Resurrection Remix OS 5.8.3. I can assure you of the fact that this is a stable build and you can use it as a daily driver, yet don’t even think of skipping the preparatory steps.

Keep in mind that:

This Honor 9 custom ROM officially supports the STF-AL00/AL10/AL20/L09/L14/L19/L39, as well as TL10 variants;

You should better take a full Nandroid backup of your current setup. This way you can restore it and get your device back to how it was before flashing the ROM;

The procedure is not possible if you don’t unlock the Bootloader of your device;

To install this Honor 9 custom ROM, you must also install a Custom Recovery on your handset;

Make sure your device is properly charged for such a procedure so that it doesn’t run out of juice when you less expect this to happen;

Your device should already be running on the Stock EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat.

Note that this site or even the developers of the ROM aren’t responsible for anything that happens to your device while flashing the ROM.

How to Install Resurrection Remix ROM on your Honor 9:

Download the custom ROM file with the help of this link: Resurrection Remix for Honor 9; Also take the vendor image; Grab the Gapps file to your Honor 9; Power off your device; Boot your device into recovery mode, so press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons together at the same time. Let the buttons go once your device boots into recovery; Don’t hesitate to create a Backup if you haven’t done it already; Also tap the Wipe button; then, choose the system, data and cache partitions then swipe to wipe them; Go back to the TWRP main menu and select Install; Then, go to the custom ROM zip you downloaded earlier and select it; Choose Install and select the vendor image and Gapps files as well; Swipe to initiate the process. Once the installation is complete, wipe the Dalvik and cache and then reboot your Honor 9.