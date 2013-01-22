Positive Thinking – a Set of Quotes to Change your Mood

0 0 0

Even if it’s hard to admit it, depression and anxiety continue to grow, so clinicians have turned to Android mobile applications as tools for improving the situation. For someone dealing with depression or anxiety, regular visits with a mental health professional can often be the best solution. But in-person help isn’t always a possibility and these apps can be helpful as a way to engage people who may be unwilling or unable to attend face-to-face therapy, who might need permanent help or simply a different approach.

Positive Thinking is such an example that might surprise you. The app provides users a set of quotes to help them get through their day. To be more precise, the app’s database is stocked with daily motivational words and quotes that can change your mood. These great quotes will inspire and motivate you to be more positive and confident about who you are and what you can do.

I also like that you can organize the quotes by category, author, or subject. You can also set up widgets for the quotes to appear on your home screen, hourly, daily and so on and don’t forget that you can fully control the look of your application. Just choose from various background images, fonts, font colors, size and appearance, and even control transparency.

You can also copy Quote and paste into all your applications or even read quotes into application from external sources. In such a way, I basically find Positive Thinking as being an easy-to-use app to help users de-stress, reduce worrying and change their mood.

Do you think that this is also what you need? Using digital tools for mental health is not just a part of our future, but it’s happening now.

I am sure that the power of positive thinking can start today. Just give a try to Positive Thinking and let us know how you feel in the comments area below.