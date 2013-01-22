How to Send WhatsApp Messages without Adding Contact

0 0 0

WhatsApp has replaced the ordinary SMS with its amazing design and multiple features and we all know how loved and used it is. Despite of that, the truth is that SMS has still one advantage over WhatsApp — the ability to send messages even without adding the contact number. Well, many say that the built-in dialer app of Android can help and they aren’t at all wrong.

Just be careful that this option might not be available your Android handset. To check that out, type in the number in the dialer and tap on the three-dot button. Select the option to send a message, which will bring up a number of options including WhatsApp message. Once there, you must simply type the message and you should be done.

What if it doesn’t work since the option that I have told you about is nowhere to be found? Be sure that I have an option for you too.

For that to be possible, you need an application known as Click2Chat WhatsApp which can do the trick. Let me tell you from the start the fact that the app is available for free from the Google Play Store and it supports numbers from various countries, including India, letting you easily schedule messages using this app.

Send WhatsApp Messages without Adding Contact:

Take Click2Chat and install it onto your device; Now, select the country; Then, you have to enter the number and message; After typing the message, you can simply tap on Send Now, which will directly take you to the WhatsApp application, where you’ll be able to hit the send button; However, you also have the chance to choose to schedule the message to a later time or even date, by tapping on the option that says Send Later; Tap on Send and you are done; If it’s the first time you are using the number, WhatsApp will most likely ask you for confirmation before it sends the message; Be sure that once you’ve initiated the conversation, you can return to WhatsApp any time and reply back to the messages from the chat log.