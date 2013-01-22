0 0 0

Do you want to get paid Samsung Themes for free on your Galaxy device? Don’t worry; I am not here to judge or anything, but best things in life really are free, so I totally get you. There is no secret that money can buy a lot of things, but happiness doesn’t come from the items we own. Satisfaction comes from little things that truly matter and maybe this is your wish for today.

The good part is that it can come true. For the procedure to work, you have to use Package Disabler Pro. This comes as a paid theme that can also be found on play store, but you can download this application for free via the link provided below.

Note that you must use a Rooted Samsung phone, which has galaxy store support. This has been tested on devices such as Samsung Galaxy S6 & S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, Samsung J7, J7 prime, J2 devices and not only, so I see no harm into trying it too.

How to Easily Get Paid Samsung Themes for Free on your Galaxy Device:

First of all, you must open Settings> Themes; Up next, tap on More themes; You have to basically look for any of the payment theme and tap on it to view details and download / Buy or trial the theme; Don’t hesitate to hit the Download Trial button and be sure that it will start downloading; After that, just Apply the theme by tapping on Free Trial; This basically means that you can use the theme for about 5 minutes, yet the Package Disabler App can change that.

Take the app from this link; You have to open the App and search for the keyword Theme; You will see two apps called Theme store and Themes; For the start, choose the Theme store from the search result and it will show a menu. You must tap on Clear data, then select the Themes from the search result and click on the Disable button; Up to this point, the paid theme will remain available on your phone without being paying money. And kepp in mind that if you want to restore default theme or choose another theme you have to Enable that “Themes” app from the Package disabler app.

If you need any help with any of the steps above, please do drop a comment below and I will be more than glad to help you out!