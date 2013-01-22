Install Android 8.0 Oreo on your Redmi Note 3 Pro

0 0 0

With the initial rush of developers trying to boot Android Oreo on more and more devices, things tend to go on a different path than initially expected. If you’re experiencing problems trying to download the latest Android 8.0 Oreo, be sure that you’re not alone. Thousands of users are reporting “installation problem” and the update aborts, yet this guide is all about how to successfully Install Android 8.0 Oreo on Redmi Note 3 Pro.

The ROM is an initial Oreo build for Redmi Note 3 and missing many features, but the developer still manages to make this ROM usable.

This build contains some minor bugs, but the good news is you can experience Android Oreo on your device right now. And even more, the ROM is based on AOSP which means that it will come with stock Android, which is the purest form of Android running in Google devices with no bloatware or unnecessary features.

Note that:

The procedure will erase all your data, so we advise you first to take a complete backup of your phone and then proceed;

Ensure that you have unlocked the bootloader on your Redmi Note 3 Pro;

A custom recovery like TWRP installed on your Redmi Note 3 Pro;

Ensure that your phone has at least 50-60% charged to prevent the accidental shutdown during the process;

No less important, you have to follow the steps correctly otherwise you may brick your device. I am not responsible for any damage to your phone.

How to Install Android 8.0 Oreo on Redmi Note 3 Pro:

Download AOSP 8.0 Unofficial Port for Redmi Note 3 Pro right away; Then, do not hesitate to switch off your device and then reboot into the TWRP recovery; You could do this by holding the power and volume buttons for a few seconds until the TWRP recovery screen appears; Up next, go to Wipe And Format Option->Wipe Data, Cache And Dalvik Cache via recovery; Now go back to the main menu and then select install; Browse for the ROM file you previously downloaded and then select it; Now swipe the button below to initiate the flashing. Once the process is complete, reboot your device to boot into the Unofficial Port of AOSP 8.0 on your Redmi Note 3 Pro.

