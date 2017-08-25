Install Android 8.0 Oreo on your Xiaomi Mi3

0 0 0

Google’s Android v8.0 is officially out, and it has been named Android Oreo. While Nexus and Pixel users can flash the new version of the OS, courtesy of Google, other smartphone users still have to wait for the update for the respective device officially. Or if you’re a developer, you can build a custom Android Oreo ROM for your device, since Google has already uploaded the source code for Android Oreo on AOSP.

Xiaomi Mi3 is another example of a device that can be included in this category. Installing third-party mods and ROMs on your device voids your warranty and is also a risky procedure, but I am sure that you are not a newbie, I am sure of that. And the procedures for preparation are also a must:

Your Mi3 should have an unlocked bootloader;

You must have a custom recovery installed on your device, preferably TWRP;

As always, ensure that you backup all your data, Contacts, Images and everything in Internal storage;

Make sure your phone is charged up to 80% if not completely in order to face the procedure.

How to Install Android 8.0 Oreo on Xiaomi Mi3:

Download the Aosp-Cancro-oreo-20170825.zip ROM; You must move them to your device’s storage; Now boot your device into recovery mode. For that, power off your device first and then press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons simultaneously. Release the Power button when you see the Mi splash screen logo, but keep holding the Volume Up button until your handset boots into recovery; In recovery mode, create a NANDroid backup before proceeding further. The Backup option is right there on the main menu; Next, Wipe data, cache, etc in the recovery; You must go back to the TWRP main menu and select Reboot > Recovery. This is an important step according to the developer of the ROM; While in recovery, select Install, select the ROM zip file and then swipe at the bottom to flash it; Once the ROM has been flashed, flash the Magisk zip if you want to root your new Android Oreo custom ROM; Now, flash the GApps in a similar manner. This will take some time, so be patient and let the recovery reboot itself. After recovery opens again, just reboot to system; When it does, go to Reboot and select system to reboot to system.

That’s all there is to it. Android 8.0 Oreo is now installed on your Xiaomi Mi3.