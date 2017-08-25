0 0 0

As you can see, some developers from the XDA community started building a ROM, based on source code of Android Oreo, and have managed to release a stable version of the AOSP 8.0 ROM for Xiaomi Mi4 devices.

The ROM, which has been compiled from the source code provided by Google on AOSP, is an unmodified one and is technically similar to a stock Android ROM, with a minimum level of customizations. I bet that this is exactly what you want for your device, so here I am to show you how to install Android 8.0 Oreo on your own Xiaomi Mi4.

Make sure you understand that the responsibility is your own if you decide to proceed with the installation. That said, beginners should stay away, but pro users will enjoy it!

Get ready:

You must also install TWRP Recovery Xiaomi Mi4 and unlock the bootloader;

Back up all your data, Contacts, Images and everything in Internal storage;

This Guide is only for Xiaomi Mi 4, please don’t try it on any other Android device & ask us if your device is compatible with this ROM;

Make sure that your device is charged at least up to 70% to avoid any shutdowns while flashing the ROM.

Therefore, anyone who plans to flash this ROM onto their device can do it by following the below given steps:

How to Install Android 8.0 Oreo on Xiaomi Mi4:

Take Aosp-Cancro-oreo-20170825.zip from here; Boot your device into Recovery mode by pressing and holding Volume Down+Power Buttons at the same time; In recovery mode, create a NANDroid backup before proceeding further. The Backup option is right there on the main menu; After that, go to Wipe > Advanced Wipe and select system, data, cache and dalvik cache; Next, swipe at the bottom to wipe the data; Go back to the TWRP main menu as you must select Reboot > Recovery; Once your device boots into recovery again, select Install, browse to and select the ROM zip file and then swipe at the bottom to flash it.

Done! If you are facing any problem regarding this, comment down so I will try to help you.