Most people are very serious about their WhatsApp profile pictures, therefore you already know how easy it is to change the image of your profile since you often do it. For that, you have to enter the application, click Settings and then go to the Profile section. While here, you must click the camera button representing the Add or change image option.

After that, you have to select the image you saved inside the photo reel, or do not hesitate to take a photo profile instantly. The result can be better than expected.

But do you know that you can also change your friend’s WhatsApp profile picture from your Android smartphone? This is not a joke, but here are the steps to do it in no time and have some fun (at least you, if not your friend).

How to Change your friend’s WhatsApp profile picture from your Android:

First of all, download a picture you want to assign as your friend’s WhatsApp profile pic; Open your friend’s WhatsApp profile picture in full-screen mode and then close it; You must also open the downloaded image in an image editor and resize it to 561 x 561 pixels; Do not hesitate to save the image; At this point, you have to rename the photo with your friend’s WhatsApp number; Insert the country code before the phone number. For example, 91XXXXXXXXXX; Go to SD Card > WhatsApp > Profile Pictures. Do not hesitate to overwrite existing file if prompted to; At the end, go back to WhatsApp and notice the change! That’s all you have to do.

