LineageOS, also known as LineageOS Android Distribution and Lineage, is a free operating system for smartphones and tablet computers, based on the popular Android mobile platform. At the same time, I want to remind you that Google released the official Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Pixel and Nexus devices and Android Oreo Source code and now developers work on building a ROM based on Oreo.

In these conditions, the very first Lineage OS 15 for OnePlus 2 is available for download. XDA Recognized Developer Shreesha.Murthy released the initial build of Lineage OS 15 ROM for OnePlus 2 and the best part is that the ROM is stable enough to use as daily driver. There are indeed some errors with the camera, Alert slider and offline gestures, but everything else works, so this looks pretty good to me.

Therefore, today I will show you how to install Android 8.0 LineageOS 15.0 Alpha ROM on your OnePlus 2 with detailed instructions. And there’s also a set of important tips that you have to keep in mind before proceeding to the actual guide.

You must:

Take a backup of your phone as you will have to wipe all your data during the installation process;

Ensure that you have unlocked the bootloader on your OnePlus 2 smartphone;

A custom recovery like TWRP has to be installed on your device;

Make sure that your phone has more than 70% battery left or plug in the charger right away and avoid a potential disaster. Don’t say that you have not been warned!

Note that all these steps are essential as they will help the installation procedure to go smooth without any issues.

How to Install Android 8.0 Oreo LineageOS 15.0 Alpha ROM on OnePlus 2:

Download the ROM file; Then, don’t hesitate to move it to the internal storage of your handset; Do the same for the Lineage OS 15 Gapps for OnePlus 2; Switch off your device and then reboot into the TWRP recovery; Now in TWRP, create a Nandroid backup your device for safer side, if anything goes wrong; Next, perform a Factory Reset by going to Wipe>Advanced Wipe>Select Wipe cache, Dalvik cache, System, and data and swipe to confirm it; After that, go back to the main menu and then tap on install; Search for the ROM file you previously downloaded and then select it and then install the zip; After the process completes, flash the GApps zip file; Now swipe the button below to initiate the flashing. Once the process is complete, reboot your device.

That was all for this time. Let me know how’s your experience with Lineage OS 15 update for OnePlus 2 by using the comments area below.