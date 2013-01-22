How to Use Black Player on Android

0 0 0

As we all know, music fans all over the world have gradually changed how they listen to their music, and what they listen to it on. Android smartphones are everywhere and we love the fact that there is such a large community of developers that create special apps for everything. There are quite a few examples of such apps and be sure that Google Play Store has many surprises.

To be more precise, Google Play Music offers traditional functionality and cloud streaming, and it’s right there on your phone, at your own convenience. But if you’re looking for something more than that, you can turn to third-party apps as there are so many music related apps to choose from.

Well, Black Player is such an example as it comes with a flat and minimalist user interface and is also very fast. Who doesn’t want with a clean, configurable interface that packs decent features under the hood? This is a heck of a choice if you’re willing to shell out for a nice Android music player app which includes features like an ID3 Tag editor, a built-in equalizer with bass boost and 3-D surround visualizer, along with HD Album cover management, auto and manual.

Black Player can play any audio format supported by the Android version it is running on, as it depends on the Android’s built-in media playback engine. This means that it can easily play .MP3, .WAV and .OGG on most devices and .FLAC files on devices running on Android 4.1 version and up (therefore, compatibly should be no issue either).

Black Player is a great choice if you would like to use a Music Player that is under active development, easy to use and very fast at the same time. Therefore, waste no more time and grab it into your own Android device!

Download Black Player from here.

