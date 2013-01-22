How to Hide Android Oreo’s Running in the background Notification

0 0 0

In Android Oreo, a notification which is constantly annoying users is none other than the “App is running in the background” notification. This basically appears whenever certain apps run in the background or overlay on the screen, such as Facebook Messenger and the worst part is that the notification cannot be removed nor can it be disabled, so you have to put up with it taking up screen space in your notifications.

Are you really willing to accept that all the time? While you cannot permanently disable the notification without root access, it is possible to effectively permanently snooze the notification so you’ll never see it again.

Well, there is an app known as Hide ‘running in the background’ Notification which does exactly what the name implies. Just install the app, grant it Notification Access, and the annoying background messages goes away right away.

This basically works by snoozing the Android system’s notifications for a long period of time.

If you like it, then you should feel free to give the developer a small donation from inside the app. However, the app currently only works with devices set to English, but more languages will be supported soon.

Grab Hide ‘running in the background’ Notification from this Google Play link right away.

Even more, Joao Dias, has also released an update to his AutoNotification app that allows you to block the very same notification too. For that, you just have to download AutoNotification from the Google Play Store and the best part is that it also works to help remove any other Android System notification that you want to get rid of, such as the annoying USB charging/debugging notification. You simply need to specify which keyword you are actually targeting in the title/text filter and the problem will be solved in no time.

You can take AutoNotification from here right away.