Are you tired of Instagram? Here’s how to disable or permanently delete your profile from the image sharing social network. After all, Instagram has changed the way we keep up to date with friends, family, celebrities and the news and the pressure might be too much for you.

You can take a break and temporarily disable your Instagram account or if you really do want to get rid of your entire Instagram account, then the second procedure is for you. If you’re completely done with Instagram and want to wipe all memory of your activity from the network, you can do so by deleting your account, but maybe you are not there just yet.

The choice is all yours. And don’t forget that before deleting the account you may want to save a copy of all of your photos and videos. There are some special third party tools that can help you with that, so be careful.

And note that Instagram doesn’t have an account deactivation feature like we can find on Facebook where you can revive your account later. Once you delete the account, everything you’ve published to it will be gone.

Temporarily disable your Instagram account on Android:

This is the best option if you might one day want to go back to all those photos you’ve posted online. To temporarily disable your Instagram account, you must sign into your Instagram account and find your way into settings by clicking your user name at the top right of the screen. Then, just click the Edit Profile button next to your user name and you’ll see a link which says Temporarily disable my account.

Well, the story is simple now: you must click this, tell Instagram why you want to disable your account, re-enter your password and hit Temporarily Disable Account button.

Delete your Instagram account on Android:

First of all, follow this link. Once that page has loaded, sign into your Instagram account and you will see the page for choosing to permanently delete your account. You must let Instagram know why you decide to do so, therefore choose an option from the list.

Depending on your choice, there may be some information or links to the help center. Enter your password in the box and then, just click the ‘Permanently delete my account’ button.

