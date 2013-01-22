0 0 0

This March Samsung rewarded our patience with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphone models and they made quite an impression. To be honest, Galaxy S7 was already a great device, so the company had to think of something spectacular and that’s what we are getting. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 is a fantastic flagship which makes other phones look dated or feel powerless.

I hope that our detailed tutorials helped you in your first days and not only (you can Learn to Locate your Lost Galaxy S8 Remotely with Samsung Find My Device, How to Fix Galaxy S8 Battery life Issues, Master reset your Samsung Galaxy S8 via Recovery mode, How to Manage Galaxy S8 Camera, Microphone and Location Access and much more), but what about the other basic stuff? Some users are looking for a way to delete an email account from their Galaxy S8 and such a thing should far from a problem. You may want to delete an email account from your phone if you no longer wish to receive messages for the account on your phone.

Even more, it might happen to experience some problems with sending and receiving emails on your S8 device, so it is actually recommended to delete the email account from your mobile phone and then set it up again.

After all, everything you added to your phone can also be removed so in this case, you can delete an email account via a few simple steps.

They are detailed right below, so don’t hesitate to apply them:

Easily Delete an Email Account from your Galaxy S8:

From home, swipe up to access Apps; Then, you must tap Email; Up next, you have to tap Menu > Settings; Tap an account name; The final step of the procedure is to tap Remove > Remove.