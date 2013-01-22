Learn to Attach a file and send your Email from your Samsung Galaxy S8

by · 2 hours ago

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

The Galaxy S8 is here for quite some time and we all know about the included exciting features that will let you scan your irises or use your face to unlock the phone, about the fast wireless charging and the powerful processor, about your chance to shop for items with Bixby or use a variety of fun camera masks. However, there is much more about this smartphone and you’ll get to the point of asking yourself that sooner or later.

I dug around to try to find some tips to help you get the most out of your new Galaxy S8 and I know that some of you are worried about attaching a file and sending a simple email from your Samsung Galaxy S8.

There are times when you are in the situation of sending a file to a colleague or a friend, so let me assure you that the steps of the procedure are far from complicated and no risks are involved. After all, even if you might be a little afraid of new, you must also increase your productivity by attaching files such as pictures, videos, as well as documents to your email messages.

Let me be your guide:

Learn to Attach a file and send your Email from your Samsung Galaxy S8:

  1. From the Home screen, you must swipe up on an empty spot to open the Apps tray;
  2. Then, it’s time to tap Email;
  3. Tap the Compose icon in the bottom right of screen;
  4. Enter the recipient’s email address in the To field;
  5. Up next, you must enter the email subject the Subject field;
  6. Enter the email message in the Compose email field;
  7. Tap Attach;
  8. Find the file (by default, all your pictures and videos can be found in the Gallery);
  9. Go to the desired file;
  10. Tap the file to insert it in the email;
  11. Then, just tap Send (located in the lower-right) and you are good to go.
Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.