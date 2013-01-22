0 0 0

The Galaxy Note8 tops Samsung’s S8 and S8 Plus with dual cameras and a set of tempting stylus tricks. I make no mistake by saying that the Note 8 has more features than most people will need, but this is not the case when it comes to NFC. You should better learn to enable NFC on your Galaxy Note8 as this is one of those features that you will definitely use – sooner or later.

As is the case with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the back of the Note8 has a near field communications (NFC) chip under the surface for moving small amounts of data in no time.

Near Field Communication allows the transfer of data between devices that are no more than a few centimeters apart, back-to-back.

However, before you can use it, you must first enable the feature.

Learn to Enable NFC on Galaxy Note8:

Start at the Settings’ Connections section; Then, tap NFC and Payment to open the page; After that, tap the NFC switch (located at the top) to turn on Switch On icon or off; While being there, you know that you can also open the Tap and Pay page to enable Android Pay or Samsung Pay, but this is a different story.

