Samsung Bixby Voice for Indian Customers

0 0 0

Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby Voice is now available for customers in India too. Well, Bixby is Samsung’s virtual assistant. You should know from the start that competes with Google Assistant and the fact that the assistant only supports Korean and English languages currently is old news.

Things weren’t happy all the way. The Bixby Voice rollout was halted in India shortly after it went live. It was later confirmed officially that the rollout had been halted due to a bug which had to be fixed and the owners repeatedly complained about this. They already had to wait for Bixby for a very long time, but now all users across the globe have it at their convenience.

Samsung once promised to expand Bixby’s voice capabilities to more countries, languages, devices, features and third-party applications in the future and that is what we are getting. In fact, it had put months of rigorous efforts at its Research and Development centers in Bengaluru to adapt to Indian dialects and contexts. So, don’t hesitate to open up your camera and use Bixby to get information on landmarks, places to eat, and translations of the menu. Get what you need in no time.

After all, Bixby makes your phone helpful – assisting in completing tasks, telling you what you’re looking at, learning your routine and remembering what you need to do. Just push the Bixby button and let the magic take place. Bixby knows your phone’s apps and how to use them and even more, you can talk, tap or type, because Bixby understands it all in no time.

The truth is that Samsung’s Bixby assistant doesn’t work with a wide-range of smartphones. At the moment, it seems that the company’s Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8 are the only ones offering this functionality – with the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy J7+ featuring the Bixby Home app. And I know that at the same time Apple has shown a great commitment to improve Siri’s reachability in India, but Bixby is far more intriguing than this option, don’t you think?