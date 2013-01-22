0 0 0

If you keep sensitive data on your Galaxy Note 8 device, I am sure that you will find this tutorial more than useful. You can keep the files you want away from others. All the important data can be stored in that special Secure folder including photos, bank details, apps, login details, just to name a few, so you must learn how to manually move files to Galaxy Note 8 Secure Folder.

As you know, the secure folder keeps a copy of the apps that are moved here, this way the same app can have two uses at the same time. This allows your galaxy Note 8 device to be used for work and play simultaneously, just as many users want. In other words, the Secure Folder is more than just a digital library of your documents and photos.

Let me assure you that you can move and install entire apps like Google Drive into this encrypted space, so that the content you create with these apps will also be protected from the start.

And what really sets the Note 8 Secure Folder apart from other third-party solutions is that you have the chance to make your folder invisible from your apps screen. No other person but you will know the folder even exists.

How to Manually move files to Galaxy Note 8 Secure Folder:

To begin the procedure, you must open the Secure Folder app from your app drawer – you can do that by tapping the icon; Now, you must log in with the method you chose when you set things up; Don’t hesitate to look for the Add files button and tap it; You must simply choose the file you want to be placed in the Secure Folder storage area; Feel free to add any file to Secure Folder by choosing the My Files button. This will immediately open the file browser, and from there you must make a choice or more; You can also filter for just pictures, music, documents and videos by using the shortcuts when you tap the Add files button; Even more, let me add that you can move or copy files from the regular storage to the Secure Folder. If you choose to copy the files, then you’ll still have the original that is available through any app. If your wish is just to move them, then remember that you will only be able to access them through Secure Folder.

I can only hope this helps securing your data. If you have any queries, just let me know in the comments area below.