How to Set Up Fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note8

The Note 8 is a powerful beast with scads of new features, and it’s time to enjoy it as much as possible. Well, the Note 8’s fingerprint sensor is in the center of attention and trust me when I say that it is faster than typing in a pin or swiping a pattern, and it also confirms mobile payments you make on your device, via Samsung Pay or Android Pay.

Some say that Note 8’s fingerprint scanner is way too shallow, positioned far too high up on the back of the handset and too easy to mistake for one of the camera lenses. Taking in consideration the fact that you need to unlock your phone tens of times per day, this can turn into a problem, but let’s also see the fun part in that.

Samsung offers ways to protect the data on your phone other than a fingerprint scan, but if you’re not keen on biometric alternatives such as facial recognition, this is the best solution.

How to Set Up Fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8:

First of all, you have to open the Settings app; Then, it’s time to tap on Lock Screen and Security; You will now see three authentication methods: Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner, as well as Iris Scanner. Choose Fingerprint, of course; Now, you must create a PIN number, pattern or password to use as backup when you restart your phone or if you haven’t used the fingerprint sensor in more than 24 hours; For example, choose a finger, then lift and place it on the sensor several times until the display shows you’ve logged 100 percent of the print; Once your fingerprint is added, you may tap Add to register another one or simply press Done.

After you finish, you’ll see a few options to change your notification settings, so you don’t have to unlock your Galaxy Note 8 phone with your fingerprint to see alerts. Isn’t this perfect?