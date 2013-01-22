0 0 0

Android Oreo brings a lot of new features which make your Android handset even more secure and easy to use, yet not everything can be ideal. It might happen to see that Android suddenly warns you about a screen overlay that has been detected. This message appears when you’re running a floating app, and then start a newly installed one, which requests access rights.

Floating apps include the chat heads of the popular Facebook Messenger that can appear floating above other apps and more. And I have to tell you the fact that users have reported experiencing this problem on Samsung and Motorola devices, yet these aren’t the only ones affected.

Therefore, if you install a new app and launch it for the first time while also having a conversation over a Facebook Chat Head, there are big chances to get an error as the new app tries to request its permissions, but don’t get scared. Here’s what you can do about it:

Easily Solve Screen Overlay Detected Error on Android:

Open your device’s Settings; Tap the magnifying glass at the top right; Enter the search term “draw”; Tap Draw over other apps; You will find yourself in front of a list of apps that have permission to use floating buttons or other screen overlays. You must identify the problem app and temporarily deny it permission to draw over the screen; To be more precise, do you see an app bubble on your screen? If you do, then this app is the cause. Either you choose to hide the app bubble or disable the app in the list; Do you have an app installed that changes the colors on the display or adjusts the brightness? You must disable it as this is the culprit; If there’s no obvious cause, then disable everything in order to get a fresh start. Therefore, launch the app again and this should request permissions without the Display overlay detected error getting in the way.

In order for the apps that you have previously disabled, you must re-enable its overlay permissions. If you turned off all apps, you should think of only reactivating those apps that you actually use.